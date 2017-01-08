TNA One Night Only “Rivals” PPV Taping Results *Spoilers*

Here are full results from the TNA One Night Only PPV taping on 1/8/17, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

The PPV is titled “Rivals” and is slated to air in February:

– DJ Z def. Trevor Lee

– Braxton Sutter def. Spud

– James Storm def. Mahabali Shera

– Aron Rex w/Spud def. Jessie Goderz

– Decay def. DCC (Bram and Kingston)

– Angelina Love def. Madison Rayne

– Broken Matt Hardy def. Drew Galloway

– Moose def. Mike Bennett (w/ Maria Kanellis Bennett)

– Lashley def. Jeff Hardy