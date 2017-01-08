TNA One Night Only “Rivals” PPV Taping Results *Spoilers*

|
Here are full results from the TNA One Night Only PPV taping on 1/8/17, courtesy of PWInsider.com:
The PPV is titled “Rivals” and is slated to air in February:
– DJ Z def. Trevor Lee
– Braxton Sutter def. Spud
– James Storm def. Mahabali Shera
– Aron Rex w/Spud def. Jessie Goderz
– Decay def. DCC (Bram and Kingston)
– Angelina Love def. Madison Rayne
– Broken Matt Hardy def. Drew Galloway
– Moose def. Mike Bennett (w/ Maria Kanellis Bennett)
– Lashley def. Jeff Hardy
Aron Rexbobby lashleybraxton sutterdrew gallowayJames Stormmahabali sheraMatt HardyTNAtna one night onlyHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?