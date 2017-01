TNA has announced two big matches for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bobby Lashley will take on Ethan Carter III in a Last Man Standing match, with the winner getting a shot at Eddie Edward’s TNA World Heavyweight Championship, while the Broken Hardyz go to war with the Wolves, Edwards and Davey Richards. Interestingly, these two matches were tapped at separate TV tapings this weekend. The gauntlet has been thrown down by @fightbobby and @ethancarterTNA responds in a monumental way! #LastManStanding THIS THURSDAY! pic.twitter.com/AdAoki3LKz — TNA WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 8, 2017 The Broken Brilliance has a PREEEEEMMMMOOONNNIIIITTIIIOOONNN @MattHardyBrand & @JeffHardyBrand have NEW challengers for this week! pic.twitter.com/b4UGRjqZue — TNA WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 8, 2017