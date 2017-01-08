Impact Rebellion Reviews TNA One Night Only 2017: Broken Hardys v Eli Drake & Tyrus, Edwards v EC3, More

WrestleZone Radio is proud to present this special episode of Impact Rebellion!

On this episode of you Impact Rebellion Big Ray & Bin Hamin (aka Ben Duerr) run down the first TNA One Night Only PPV of 2017!

Here is the full match card.

Lashley vs. Davey Richards

X-Division Title Elimination Match:

Champion DJ Z vs. Braxton Sutter vs. Trevor Lee vs. Andrew Everett

Robbie E vs. Bram

No Holds Barred Non-Title Match:

Impact Grand Champion Moose vs. Mike Bennett

Marshe Rockett vs. Mahabali Shera

Knockouts Title Match:

Champion Rosemary vs. Sienna

Jessie Godderz vs. James Storm

Tag Team Title Match

Champions The Broken Hardys vs. Eli Drake and Tyrus

TNA World Heavyweight Title Match

Champion Eddie Edwards vs. EC3

