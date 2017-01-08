Tye Dillinger Praises Wrestle Kingdom Main Event & Kenny Omega, Fast Food Chain Gets “Broken” in TNA Twitter Exchange

Fast Food Chain Gets “Broken” This is one of those moments where wrestling does something truly ridiculous to transcend the television screen, and you just have to laugh at how absurd this business really is. When a fan tweeted at American fast food chain Wendy’s about the possibility of introducing a “Broken Brilliance Burger” in honor of the Broken one Matt Hardy, the champions of the Baconator actually responded, stating “first we must delete the frozen beef patties from obsolete restaurants.” The official Impact Wrestling Twitter account then got reasonably excited about the idea. @CaptainSlyian First we must delete the frozen beef patties from obsolete restaurants. pic.twitter.com/ZTjmKqcGki — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 8, 2017 Yyyeeeeaaaaassss!!!! Good plan @Wendys (perhaps the new official restaurant of Impact). https://t.co/yUeL8aRnBs — TNA WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 8, 2017 Dillinger Praises Tokyo Dome Main Event NXT Superstar Tye Dillinger praised the incredible – some might say “Perfect 10” – main event at Wrestle Kingdom 11 between Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega, specifically calling Omega a “rockstar”. Dillinger is also celebrating his 15th anniversary in pro wrestling today, so congratulates to him on the journey! Got caught up on @njpw1972 #wk11 An INCREDIBLE showing by all! We’ve never met, but @KennyOmegamanX is a rockstar…hope we meet soon. — Dillinger (@WWEDillinger) January 7, 2017 15 years ago today, I stepped into a wrestling ring for the very first time…by far, the best decision I’ve ever made. #IProWrestling — Dillinger (@WWEDillinger) January 8, 2017