Cody Rhodes In-Action, Decade of Excellence Tournament and More at First ROH TV Tapings of 2017, Ric Flair is Looking Jacked (Photo)

Cody Rhodes In-Action, Decade of Excellence Tournament and More at First ROH TV Tapings of 2017

Ring of Honor will hold the company’s first TV taping of 2017 on Saturday 1/14 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA and below is the line-up:

-Cody Rhodes and ROH champion Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Jay Lethal

-ROH TV champion Marty Scurll vs. Juice Robinson

-ROH Tag Team champions The Young Bucks vs. a “team of their choice.”

-Jay Lethal (double duty as it is a TV taping) vs. Jay Briscoe in a Decade of Excellence Tournament bout

-Bull James vs. Silas Young

-Colt Cabana vs. Bobby Fish

-The Briscoes vs. Shane Taylor & Keith Lee

-War Machine vs. BJ Whitmer & Punishment Martinez

-Kennadi Brink & Kelly Klein vs. Sumie Sakai & Faye Jackson

For ticket information, visit www.ROHWrestling.com.

Ric Flair is Looking Jacked

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently posted the following workout photo: