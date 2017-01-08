Drax Shadow Enters Hospice, Details on How You Can Help His Family

In what is very sad news to report, the family of Elijah “Drax Shadow” Mainville, the boy who signed a WWE contract back in 2015 in the ring with his favorite wrestler, Cody Rhodes, has announced that Elijah has entered hospice following a 6 year battle with with stage-four neuroblastoma.

Mainville’s family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with his funeral costs, and you can contribute to the fund by clicking here. Several wrestling personalities, current and former WWE stars have already contributed to the campaign.

You can also send messages of support to the family via Facebook at this link.