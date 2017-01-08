This Week In Wrestling: Undertaker & HBK Return, DIY Defend Tag Titles, Fantastica Mania, Last Man Standing, Young Bucks Respond to Hardyz, More

Here’s what’s going on in the world of pro wrestling this week! If there’s something we missed, or a show you’re really excited about, leave a note in the comments section below and we’ll add it to the list! Monday WWE: Monday Night Raw. The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels confirmed to appear. Roman Reigns defends U.S. Championship in a handicap match against Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho. Tuesday WWE: Smackdown Live. John Cena vs. Baron Corbin, American Alpha defend the WWE Tag Team Championships against the Wyatt Family, and Nikki Bella vs. Natalya.

WWE: 205 Live. No matches announced yet. Available on the WWE Network. Wednesday NXT: DIY defends the NXT Tag Team Championships against The Revival, women’s tag team match, and Andrade Cien Almas takes on Oney Lorcan. Available on the WWE Network.

Lucha Underground: Mid-season finale. Thursday TNA: Impact Wrestling. Bobby Lashley vs EC3 in a Last Man Standing match, The Wolves vs The Broken Hardyz.

Indie: National Wrasslin’ League in St. Louis. This will be the debut show of the new “league” after NWL combined with the now defunct St. Louis Anarchy promotion. Friday Indie: Freelance Wrestling in Chicago, IL. Michael Elgin debuts, Ethan Page in action, GPA’s first show as Freelance Champion following the farewell of Prince Ali.

Puro: NJPW Fantastica Mania. House show only. Saturday WWE: United Kingdom Championship Tournament day one of two. All first round matches featuring 16 wrestlers from across the UK. Available on the WWE Network.

Ring of Honor: ROH TV Taping in Atlanta, GA. Bobby Fish vs Colt Cabana, Young Bucks defend tag titles, women’s tag team match, Marty Scurll defends TV title against New Japan’s Juice Robinson, more.

Indie: Wrestle Circus in Austin, TX. Michael Elgin vs EC3 for the title, Moose vs Brian Cage, Guerillas of Destiny vs Killer Elite Squad, Jeff Cobb vs Trevor Lee vs The Mack, more.

Puro: NJPW Fantastica Mania. House show only. Sunday WWE: United Kingdom Championship Tournament day two of two. All second round matches, plus semi-final matches and the tournament finals. Available on the WWE Network.

Puro: NJPW Fantastica Mania. House show only.

UK: Progress Chapter 42 in Birmingham. Rampage Brown defends Atlas Championship in open challenge, tag team debut, and Livvii Grace vs Alex Windsor in a Women’s Title Natural Progression Series match.

UK: ICW Fight Club taping. Joe Coffey vs Bram, Davey Blaze vs DCT, more. Note: Ring of Honor TV airs on various networks throughout the week, including local Sinclair affiliates, FITE TV, the FIGHT Network in Canada, and COMET. This week’s show features Decade of Excellence tournament matches and the Young Bucks responding to the invasion of the Broken Hardyz.