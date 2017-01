At tonight’s Impact Wrestling tapings from Orlando, Bobby Lashley defeated Eddie Edwards in a 30-minute Ironman match to regain the TNA World Championship for the fourth time.

Also this weekend, Drew Galloway won the Impact Grand Championship which is his first run with the title. Galloway defeated Moose in the third round of the match to win the title.

Below are photos of Lashley’s TNA Title win, and you can check out complete spoilers from tonight’s TNA TV tapings at this link.