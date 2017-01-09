Jim Ross & Josh Barnett To Commentate Wrestle Kingdom 11, NJPW Changes The Way They Negotiate Contracts

Nick Hausman
Jim Ross & Josh Barnett To Commentate WK11

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has posted the following to his personal Twitter account. Ross currently does the English commentary for NJPW on AXS TV alongside Josh Barnett. His tweet confirms that he and Barnett will be recording their commentary for Wrestle Kingdom 11 tomorrow and that it will air on AXS TV Friday:

NJPW Changes The Way They Negotiate Contracts

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced on their website that they have, “Reviewed the contract method, introduced multi-year contract system as world standard.”

This comments comes after NJPW Owner Takaaki Kidani stated recently that losing wrestlers to the U.S. has been a pain point for the company. It is a major reason why they are pushing into the U.S. market with events like the upcoming G-1 specials in July which will be held California.

