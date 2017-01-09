Jim Ross & Josh Barnett To Commentate Wrestle Kingdom 11, NJPW Changes The Way They Negotiate Contracts

Jim Ross & Josh Barnett To Commentate WK11 WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has posted the following to his personal Twitter account. Ross currently does the English commentary for NJPW on AXS TV alongside Josh Barnett. His tweet confirms that he and Barnett will be recording their commentary for Wrestle Kingdom 11 tomorrow and that it will air on AXS TV Friday: Yes, @JoshLBarnett & I will voiceover all the #WK11 content Tuesday that will begin airing on @AXSTV this Friday night 8/7 CT https://t.co/4C4zrQahGn — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 8, 2017 NJPW Changes The Way They Negotiate Contracts New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced on their website that they have, “Reviewed the contract method, introduced multi-year contract system as world standard.” This comments comes after NJPW Owner Takaaki Kidani stated recently that losing wrestlers to the U.S. has been a pain point for the company. It is a major reason why they are pushing into the U.S. market with events like the upcoming G-1 specials in July which will be held California. Related: New Japan Bringing G-1 Climax Matches To California?