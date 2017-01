Natalya Gives Update On Tyson Kidd’s Recovery WWE Superstar Natalya has posted the following to Twitter responding to fans that inquired about how her husband Tyson Kidd is doing with his recovery: It’s one day at a time. We have a lot to be thankful for so I try to make that our focus. https://t.co/rzOAaKdIO6 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 9, 2017 Thank you. There was nothing TJ loved quite as much as wrestling. It made him excited about his life. Always grateful for that. https://t.co/SkVEy4PY2T — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 9, 2017 Update On Why TNA Has Made Changes To It’s Music PWInsider.com is reporting the following regarding why TNA changed some of it’s music on the latest episode of Impact Wrestling: We’ve gotten a lot of questions about TNA music changes and whether this was something that was brought on by Anthem Media and Billy Corgan’s settlement last year. We are told that the changes are a production decision. TNA had the option to pay to continue to use the Marilyn Manson song as Decay’s theme and declined to do so. We are also told that (and this blows my mind) music composed and performed by Sheri Shaw from sstaria was offered to TNA to continue to use for free and that as well, was turned down. So, the new Allie theme song that just debuted on TV and was perfect for that character, is already done.