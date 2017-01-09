Opening of “Destruction of The Shield” WWE Network Collection (Video), Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake Working On Autobiography

Opening of “Destruction of The Shield” WWE Network Collection

WWE has released the following video, which is the opening of the “Destruction of The Shield” WWE Network collection.

Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake Working On Autobiography

WrestleZone can exclusively confirm that former WWE Superstar Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake is currently working on a new book about his personal life and career.

This information was relayed to WrestleZone by legendary pro wrestling journalist and 1Wrestling.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Apter who will be welcoming Brutus as a guest on his podcast, Is Wrestling Fixed?, this Friday. The two will discuss the upcoming book as well as fielding questions from fans. If you have a question for Brutus or Apter please submit them on Twitter using the hashtag #AskApter.

You can listen to the full archives for Is Wrestling Fixed? in the embedded audio player below: