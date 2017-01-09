Jonathan Coachman & Eric Bischoff Reuniting Wednesday, The Latest On TNA Doing More Shows On The Road

Jonathan Coachman & Eric Bischoff Reuniting Wednesday

Former WWE RAW GM Eric Bischoff will be reuniting with his former on-air assistant Jonathan Coachman this Wednesday on his podcast Bischoff on Wrestling.

The hour long discussion between the two covers everything from Coachman’s background as an actor, his work with Eric in WWE, making the transition from WWE to ESPN and more.

You can listen to the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling featuring former WWE/WCW World Heavyweight Champion Booker T in the embedded audio player below:



The Latest On TNA Doing More Shows On The Road

PWInsider.com is reporting that the latest on TNA touring with house shows is that they have a plan but have not gone forward with it. TNA will probably not begin house shows until this summer if they do at all.

They are also reporting that TNA does plan on running a show in Orlando durning WrestleMania weekend. There is a possibility that they will partner with another promotion for that show.

Finally PWI is saying that TNA intends to follow through on their long talked about tour of India this summer.