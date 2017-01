The latest episode of legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter’s podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? was released this past Friday morning.. It featured Apter’s latest interview with one half of The Midnight Express “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton! Some of Bobby’s comments about watching the evolution of the wrestling business have been transcribed below. Related: “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton’s Wife Donna Reveals The Rock Was The First To Reach Out When Bobby Went Missing

BE: I watch it every time it comes on. I still enjoy it and the things they do. Things change all the time in the pro wrestling business. You’ve got AJ Styles and a bunch of guys I like. Once they started to use smaller guys I think that helped to bring it along. There are a lot of guys now that do stuff that I never could do. I’m always impressed. Flipping off the top rope backwards and all of that kind of stuff. I’d break my neck trying to do that. BA: If you were in your prime today and Vince McMahon said, “We’ll give you anyone on the roster to wrestle.” Who would that be? BE: Dang, there’s a bunch of good guys. I like AJ Styles. Dolph Ziggler, I like his work. There’s a lot of them I like. I won’t even mention names because it wouldn’t be right for me to do that. If I got to work with them I wouldn’t even know how to work with them. BA: It’s a much more high risk business than it was in your day, isn’t it? BE: Yes. You know nowadays you’ll see a guy tell a guy, “Don’t move. Stay here.” I think they may talk a little too much but that’s just the way the business has changed. They all know what’s going on. It’s different. Not bad just different. Subscribe to Is Wrestling Fixed? on iTunes This issue of Is Wrestling Fixed? features: A brand new, exclusive interview with one half of the legendary pro wrestling tag team The Midnight Express “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton

Classic audio from Bill’s archives featuring a 1973 interview with “Classy” Freddie Blassie and his manager Capt. Lou Albano

Bill’s & Nick’s thoughts on Anthem acquiring TNA, rumors about Hulk Hogan returning to WWE, who is in contention to win the 2017 Royal Rumble and more…

The debut of our new segment Gross Moments In Pro Wrestling History

Tons of fan submitted questions

More… You can listen to the full audio archives in the embedded audio player below: