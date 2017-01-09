News for Tonight’s WWE Raw; Two Major Names Returning, Reigns Defends Against Jericho & Owens, Rumble Participants, WZ Coverage

Tonight, WWE is broadcasting this week’s edition of Raw from The Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, and the show will feature the TV returns of Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker.

The main event of tonight’s WWE Raw will be Roman Reigns defending the U.S. Title against Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho in a 2 on 1 Handicap Match.

WWE.com is hyping the following story line points for tonight, and as always WZ will be providing complete, LIVE coverage of Raw beginning at 8pm so be sure to join us then!

-What do The Deadman and The Showstopper have planned?

-Can Reigns defy the odds against Owens and Jericho in a Handicap Match?

-Who will declare for the Royal Rumble Match?

-Will Bayley dethrone Charlotte Flair?

-Is Neville our next WWE Cruiserweight Champion?

