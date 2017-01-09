Popular Fast Food Chain References Matt Hardy, UFC Star Critical of Ronda Rousey’s “Media Blackout”, Bobby Lashley Challenges EC3 (Video)

UFC Star Critical of Ronda Rousey’s “Media Blackout” UFC Heavyweight Ben Rothwell recently spoke with MMAJunkie.com, and during the interview Rothwell was critical of Rousey’s decision to blackout the media heading into her UFC 207 fight against Amanda Nunes. Rothwell had the following to say: “It’s taken (me) only 17 years to figure this out, because we need the media and if the fighters ever forget that the media is the reason we are here. I fought in the dark ages. The media’s the only reason the sport survived. This sport was going to get banned at one time and I was there for all that (expletive). I didn’t fight for fame and money. I fought because I love to fight and the media is the reason this thing blew up and got where it’s at. We do all need to work together. We’re a team in this thing.” Popular Fast Food Chain References Matt Hardy When a fan on Twitter asked when “Wendy’s” is going to introduce a “Broken Brilliance Burger”, Wendy’s issued the following response: @CaptainSlyian First we must delete the frozen beef patties from obsolete restaurants. pic.twitter.com/ZTjmKqcGki — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 8, 2017 Lashley Challenges EC3 As seen in the video below, Bobby Lashley has challenged EC3 to a Last Man Standing match on Impact Wrestling this week, with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to the TNA World Title: