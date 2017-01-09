Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and More in Trailer for New WWE – Jetsons Movie (Video), John Cena Posts Another Kenny Omega Photo?

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and More in Trailer for New WWE – Jetsons Movie

WWE has released the following official trailer for the upcoming all-new movie “The Jetsons and WWE Robo-WrestleMania”.

The movie centers around The Jetsons enlisting the help of WWE stars such as Mr. McMahon, Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Roman Reigns and more to help stop WWE star Big Show who is planning on taking over the world.

The movie will be released soon via Digital and HD DVD.

John Cena Posts Another Kenny Omega Photo?

As we noted over the weekend, John Cena posted the following Kenny Omega photo on his Instagram page. Cena has since posted another “Kenny” photo, creating more online buzz about the New Japan Pro Wrestling star who recently teased leaving NJPW:

