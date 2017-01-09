Who Tops This Week’s ESPN – WWE Power Rankings?, WWE Fans on Styles vs Owens as Champion, Watch Shawn Michaels Join the nWo (Video)

Who Tops This Week’s ESPN – WWE Power Rankings?

WWE Champion AJ Styles topped ESPN’s latest WWE power rankings, and it’s Styles’ fifth straight week in the spot. He was following by Charlotte Flair and Kevin Owens in the top three.

WWE Fans on Styles vs Owens as Champion

In related news, WWE.com has published a new poll asking fans who the better World Champion is between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens. As of this writing, AJ Styles leads the poll by a landslide with 91%, with Kevin Owens taking in 9% of the vote.

Watch Shawn Michaels Join the nWo

To celebrate Shawn Michaels returning to WWE TV on Raw tonight, WWE has released the following video of HBK returning to WWE in 2002 to join the nWo: