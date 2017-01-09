Backstage News on Kenny Omega’s NJPW Status, When His Contract Expires and the Possibility of Him Entering the Royal Rumble

As we noted over the weekend, New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kenny Omega has released several comments following his loss at Wrestle Kingdom 11 during which Omega has teased leaving NJPW or possibly taking some time off. Read Also: Kenny Omega Says He Must “Rethink Everything” After Tokyo Dome Loss To Okada; “I’m Just Not Motivated Now” There has been speculation that Omega’s comments have been story line related, but there has also been speculation that Omega might be interested in WWE. The WWE speculation heated up as John Cena posted two Kenny Omega related Instagram photos. With regards to Omega and WWE, Dave Meltzer noted on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Omega’s NJPW deal does not expire until January 31st, making it impossible for Omega to debut with WWE in this year’s Royal Rumble match. Meltzer added there are people in NJPW who believe that Omega had already re-signed with the company and will be returning in March for the New Japan Cup. Those same people added they felt Omega’s comments about potentially leaving NJPW were simply a case of The Elite member “messing with people”. Meltzer noted Omega re-signing with NJPW has not been confirmed as of this writing. Omega has been outspoken about WWE as of late, and just days before his Wrestle Kingdom match he criticized WWE in an interview, believing that the company was creating a monopoly that was taking options away from wrestling fans. “WWE is hiring people just to hire them … as everyone gets picked up, as all these independent promotions have to shut down and close their doors because of WWE scooping everyone up, everyone’s going to lose an option.” I will be stepping away from Japan to reassess my future. The path of my journey may change, but my goals will not. pic.twitter.com/E4vDiGgAwe — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 6, 2017