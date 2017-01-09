UK Tourney Wrestler on How WWE Contacted Him Belfast wrestler Paul Gallagher, who will be competing in the WWE UK tournament, recently spoke with UTV. In addition to discussing how he wants to follow in the footsteps of Fit Finlay, Gallagher had the following to say on how he was contacted for the tournament: “Around six weeks ago I got an email in my inbox. There had been rumors online that WWE were scouting for UK talent so I opened the email but I had to do a double-take and thought ‘that has to be a hoax’. But then when I read it through I realized that this was legit.” Watch Slow Motion Camera Footage of Dean Ambrose vs The Miz WWE has released the following video, featuring slow motion camera footage of Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz on WWE Smackdown Live last week: Finn Balor on Who He Wants at ‘Mania Injured WWE star Finn Balor appeared at the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con New Orleans last weekend at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. As seen in the video below, Balor brought a young fan up to the stage during a Q&A, and told the fan that he hopes to be able to get Seth Rollins back at WrestleMania 33: Here is the video of my son Logan asking @FinnBalor a question and getting overwhelmed but Finn comes down to help him out. @VinceMcMahon pic.twitter.com/5X2NDRehrb — SpeedyB97 (@SpeedyHot1079) January 9, 2017