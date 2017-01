NJPW star Kenny Omega recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard, and below are some interview highlights: On John Cena’s recent Instagram posts: “John Cena is one of the great WWE talents that I respect most,” said Omega. “If I were to end up there, working with someone of his caliber would certainly be a goal and jive with my mission of changing wrestling. I’m glad to be on his radar, but I haven’t made any decisions regarding my future yet.” Read Also: Backstage News on Kenny Omega’s NJPW Status, When His Contract Expires and the Possibility of Him Entering the Royal Rumble On his pro wrestling future: “I’ve set a dangerous pace for 2017 but I’ll continue onward to the best of my ability,” said Omega. “I still have more to share with the wrestling world, so let’s change the business together even more in 2017. “I fear that everyone has taken my words too literally. Yes, I’m out of the country and off of shows, but I haven’t signed any new contracts yet. After such a huge loss, I didn’t want to just hang around and take part in meaningless matches. I’m only interested in changing the business, so I’m thinking carefully about what’s next.” Is Okada better than him? “That’s a tough question,” Omega told SI.com. “Before the Tokyo Dome I would have easily said no. But now I can’t dispute that he’s been more successful and perhaps the best champion NJPW has ever seen. Of course, there’s more to wrestling than that. I’m a better athlete and a better performer, but I need to carry a company like he has—better than he has—to say that I’m better.”