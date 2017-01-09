Eric Bischoff Gives His Take On Smackdown’s Recent Ratings War Win Over RAW; Talks The “Holiday Effect” & SD Live’s Current Hot Product

Sports Illustrated’s 120 Sports video app has released it’s latest “Controversial Story Of The Week” segment featuring myself and former WCW President Eric Bischoff on their YouTube channel. You can find some of Eric’s comments regarding Smackdown’s recent “ratings war” win over RAW transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes EB: It’s was the holiday season. We had an extended holiday season because of the timing. Between Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s and everything that goes along with it. People’s viewing habits change so much. As I’ve said to you before I just don’t put a lot of stock in to ratings in general over the holiday season because people’s viewing habits change so dramatically. It does matter. That’s my first reaction. My second reaction is the fact that Smackdown is getting hotter. It’s live. It’s Tuesday nights now. There’s some great talent there. AJ Styles is catching fire. Just last week you had John Cena’s contract signing with AJ, Dolph Ziggler turning heel which I thought was great… there’s a lot of energy. A lot of talk, a lot of buzz and Smackdown is a two-hour show. It’s competing against a three hour show from a ratings perspective. I think all in all people are reading a lot more in to this than they should. Especially when you are looking at what is essentially a rounding error of about 30,000 viewers. In the big scheme of things it doesn’t really mean much other than Smackdown is getting more competitive. Overall I think that is a great thing. Related: Smackdown Live Averages More Viewers This Week Than RAW The latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling will be released this Wednesday at 6 pm CST. This week’s guest is Eric’s former on air RAW GM Assistant and current ESPN personality Jonathan Coachman. You can listen to the full archives from Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below: