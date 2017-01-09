Tye Dillinger and More in Trailer for WWE 2k17 Future Stars Pack (Video), Rob Gronkowski on If He Has Had Talks to Appear at WrestleMania

Rob Gronkowski on If He Has Had Talks to Appear at WrestleMania

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is a big WWE fan and is close friends with Mojo Rawley, recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and was asked if he would be appearing at WrestleMania 33. Gronk offered the following response:

“That’s the first time I’ve heard that. That would be pretty cool, so I don’t know.”

Tye Dillinger and More in Trailer for WWE 2k17 Future Stars Pack

WWE has released the official trailer for the WWE 2k17 Future Stars downloadable pack which is now available for purchase. The trailer features NXT star Tye Dillinger, as well as WWE stars Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and more:
