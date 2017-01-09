FIP Everything Burns Results

Full Impact Pro relaunched last night with its Everything Burns event and below are the results:

-Teddy Stigma def. “American Viking” Alexander Rudolph, Anthony Henry, AR Fox, Austin Theory, Billy Barboza, Darby Allin, Dave Crist, Dezmond Xavier, Jason Cade, Jason Kincaid, Sami Callihan, Sammy Guevara, and Su Yung by retrieving the contract, he gets a shot at Yehi’s title later in the show.

-“American Viking” Alexander Rudolph def. Billy Barboza by pinfall

-Dezmond Xavier & Sammy Guevara vs. OI4K (Dave Crist & Sami Callihan) – No Contest

-AR Fox vs. Jason Cade vs. Jason Kincaid – No Contest

-Aria Blake def. Priscilla Kelly by pinfall

-Austin Theory def. Anthony Henry by pinfall

-Martin Stone (c) def. Jon Davis by knockout (FIP Florida Heritage Championship)

-Hooligans (Devin & Mason Cutter) (c) def. Drennen & Parrow by pinfall (FIP World Tag Team Championship)

-Fred Yehi (c) def. Teddy Stigma by submission (FIP World Heavyweight Championship)

-Uncle John’s Friends (AR Fox, Darby Allin, Dave Crist, & Sami Callihan) def. Dezmond Xavier, Jason Cade, Jason Kincaid, & Sammy Guevara by pinfall

George Barrios

WWE CFO George A. Barrios will participate in a presentation at the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City this Wednesday, January 11th. He is expected to speak at 10:40am EST and a live audio webcast will be available online at corporate.wwe.com/investors.

Roman Reigns Talks Tonight’s Title Match & Goldberg Confrontation Last Week

One week after staring down both Goldberg and Braun Strowman, The Big Dog looks ahead to his United States Championship 2-on-1 Handicap Match against Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho on Raw. Can he conquer these insurmountable odds?