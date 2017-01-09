

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff's podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released earlier tonight and features former WCW/WWE World Heavyweight Champion Booker T! Some of Booker's comments about Harlem Heat's Halloween Havoc 1996 match against The Outsiders in WCW transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes BT: The ball was out of my brother and I's hands. We saw what was going on but at that point in time it wasn't really affecting our bottom line or anything like that. My brother and I have always looked at the business as a job and a job only. Just because of where we come from and our background. That's just in our DNA. We have never looked at wrestling like it was ours. We never looked at WCW like we were part owner or anything like that. We just put our boots on and our tights and we went out there to work and performed. We performed at a very, very high level. When the NWO came in… when Hall and Nash first came in and we had to go out there and work with them and we dropped the titles to them. We never got our rematch or anything like that. We knew at that point in time it wasn't about us. It wasn't about Harlem Heat at that time but our checks were still clearing so we didn't care too much (laughs). We weren't worried about our position or place. We pretty much felt like it would blow over sooner or later and everything would resume to normal. We didn't really get caught up in the hype or anything like that. We knew what we had to do. We knew we had a job to do. I always tell my students that everything in the business is a test and if you don't know the test you're going to fail it ten times out of ten times. My brother and I always knew what the test was and we had the prepared answers. It was always a slam dunk and it was just another match for us. Please cite WZ as the source if you use any of the above transcriptions. Thanks! Booker speaks candidly to Eric about: How he lives vicariously through his Reality of Wrestling pro wrestling academy

His debut in WCW alongside his brother Stevie Ray as Cane & Cole

Working War Games alongside Vader and Sid Justice

Feeling like a fly on the wall for many of wrestling’s biggest moments

The crowd getting behind the NWO as heels more than Harlem Heat as baby faces

How movies and pro wrestling are alike

Harlem Heat’s match against The Outsiders from Halloween Havoc 1996

What his experience was like jumping from WCW to WWE

If he kept the WCW World Heavyweight Championship and US Championships after the last episode of Monday Nitro

What motivated him to decide to run for Mayor of Houston

Comparisons that are made behind his run for Mayor and Trump’s run for President

The differences between how people present themselves in public and in the board room

His Best-Of-Seven Series with Chris Benoit from WCW

Something that people may not know about him

