Top WWE Star Enters the Royal Rumble Match, Batista Responds to Meryl Streep Claiming MMA is Not “Art”, Shaq Taunts Big Show

|
Top WWE Star Enters the Royal Rumble Match
WWE star Seth Rollins announced via Twitter he will be competing in the WWE Royal Rumble match. Rollins joins Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, and Baron Corbin as previously announced Rumble entrants.
Batista Responds to Meryl Streep Claiming MMA is Not “Art”
As seen at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony last night, Oscar winning actress Meryl Streep took a shot at football and MMA when she said the following:
Former WWE Champion and MMA fighter Batista offered the following response on Twitter:
Shaq Taunts Big Show
Shaquille O’Neal posted the following on Instagram, taunting his likely WrestleMania 33 opponent, Big Show: