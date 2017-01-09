Top WWE Star Enters the Royal Rumble Match, Batista Responds to Meryl Streep Claiming MMA is Not “Art”, Shaq Taunts Big Show

Top WWE Star Enters the Royal Rumble Match WWE star Seth Rollins announced via Twitter he will be competing in the WWE Royal Rumble match. Rollins joins Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, and Baron Corbin as previously announced Rumble entrants. Batista Responds to Meryl Streep Claiming MMA is Not “Art” As seen at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony last night, Oscar winning actress Meryl Streep took a shot at football and MMA when she said the following: “So Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. If we kick them all out you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.” Former WWE Champion and MMA fighter Batista offered the following response on Twitter: Some people cant see art in a combat situation.If you look past that and see the will and drive of the human spirit,you see beauty #Fighters https://t.co/ujt0ULoi8q — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) January 9, 2017 For the record I love her and I loved her speech. Passionate and from the heart! I was just stating my opinion on that particular POV. https://t.co/v901qc5jZK — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) January 9, 2017 Shaq Taunts Big Show Shaquille O’Neal posted the following on Instagram, taunting his likely WrestleMania 33 opponent, Big Show: I’m coming for you BIG SHOW A video posted by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:15am PST