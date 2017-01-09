Enzo Amore Injury Update, New Advertised Main Events For Smackdown Live Events, Latest “Remember the Rumble” Video

Enzo Amore

F4WOnline.com is reporting Enzo Amore suffered a legitimate knee injury on 12/30 at the WWE live event in Los Angeles. He was traveling this weekend and appeared in Big Cass’ corner, but had a noticeable limp. There is no timetable for a return, but he will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Enzo worked a Fatal 4 Way Tag Team Championship match at the event in Los Angeles.

WWE Smackdown Live

F4WOnline.com is reporting the new main events for Smackdown brand live events will feature AJ Styles versus Baron Corbin versus John Cena, with Dean Ambrose now working matches against Dolph Ziggler.

WWE Royal Rumble

WWE has released the latest “Remember the Rumble” promo video below: