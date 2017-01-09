Sam Roberts posted an interview up with Dolph Ziggler from 2013 at Wrestlemania 29. To listen to the entire podcast, click here. To open the show, Ziggler was asked about his feelings towards John Cena, and why their rivalry ended abruptly: You know what, I had a blast working with John [Cena] because I hate him, for real. I hate everything he stands for. I hate how awkwardly he runs; I hate that he is bad at wrestling but has this awesome connection with the fans, and I’m so great at wrestling and I haven’t made that connection with all the fans that are not in New York, which I love New York. This goes back to the TLC Pay Per View. It was one of the most mind-blowing things I have ever been a part of at the Barclay Center. I was like, oh yeah, it’s New York, they tend to like me and not like John. The entire arena is cheering me and booing him, and I go, this is really funny. How great is this? How much longer are we going to do this? Then it was over within a week or two. It’s a blast being out there because I hate him, but he’s good and has this great connection with the crowd, and is the face of the company, so I like being the jerk that I am and complimenting him, and making him look better than anyone else could. Roberts later projected and stated that he appreciates Ziggler for not simply saying that John Cena sucks; realizes that the entire arena is stacked with Cena t-shirts, so regardless of what he personally feels about him, Ziggler understands John’s value to the company. Ziggler’s response: He is the face of company for a reason. He does all those Make-A-Wish for a reason; he’s constantly in some main event, perhaps Wrestlemania main event because he is our guy. He is the poster guy and it’s great, which is why I hate him, because I want to be in that spot. I’m going to be, but man, it is so frustrating, especially when I’m so good. It drives me, it’s fun and we have a nice little rivalry where we don’t always see things eye to eye and it makes There is a long standing rivalry between the two megastars that extends beyond the squared circle. John Cena’s current girlfriend, Nikki Bella, once dated Dolph Ziggler in early 2008 up until 2010. Both men squared off against each other on the main event of the TLC pay per view, which Ziggler had alluded to during his interview. Cena also crossed over their rivalry when he supposedly portrayed Amy Schumer’s one time real life boyfriend, Dolph Ziggler in the movie “Trainwreck.” The theory has yet to be proven, however still fun to speculate. Later in the interview, Sam Roberts asked Ziggler about being vocal with real-life situations, whether it’d be not receiving enough in a certain match, or not getting a push. Roberts asks about the type of reaction Ziggler receives from the office regarding his social media venting, and Ziggler offered the following response: It’s not always positive backstage, but If I feel so strongly about something, and am usually pretty entertaining enough to mix in the storylines we are involved in. Cena is a good guy so I can stick it to him on Twitter, and if I’m mad at him I’ll give him a couple of things. If you’re able do it in all of good fun, and suspense reality, which is what we do on a daily basis, we go out and entertain. If you go out and be entertaining where it’s not malicious, you’re just promoting WWE. Ziggler has been distressed with the company for quite some time, that is according to his Tweets. Ziggler maintains, however, that his activity on social media is only to best promote WWE, and boost up current storylines within the product. He has sent out cryptic Tweets in the past by posting song lyrics, so you weren’t necessarily sure what his Tweets were aiming towards, but he definitely knows how to cause quite a stir without having to be on television. With his recent heel turn after turning on Kalisto for getting involved with his match against Baron Corbin, times appear to be looking positive again for the “Show Off” heading into Wrestlemania season. There haven’t been any reports as to who he is scheduled to square off against at Wrestlemania 33, but that Super Kick to Kalisto definitely puts a positive spin on someone who can be viewed as so negative on social media.