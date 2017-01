WWE.com posted the following update, reporting Sami Zayn is uncleared to compete and will not appear on WWE RAW in New Orleans tonight. WWE reports injuries from last week’s Last Man Standing match against Braun Strowman will keep him sidelined, but he should return next week: Related: News for Tonight’s WWE Raw; Two Major Names Returning, Reigns Defends Against Jericho & Owens, Rumble Participants, WZ Coverage UPDATE, JAN. 9: Suffering multiple contusions and injuries at the hands of Braun Strowman last Monday night, Sami Zayn is not cleared to compete tonight on Raw and will not be appearing on Raw tonight in New Orleans. He is expected to be back next Monday. It’s a testament to Zayn’s guts and courage that he will only be out of action one week following such a brutal match against The Monster Among Men. Sami Zayn was taken to a nearby medical facility to check for potential injuries following his Last Man Standing Match with Braun Strowman, WWE.com has learned. After defeating The Underdog from the Underground on the first Raw of 2017, The Monster Among Men deliberately broke the referee’s 10-count multiple times to inflict more pain on Zayn. After the onslaught, Zayn was rushed to a medical facility in the Tampa, Fla., area. The indomitable Zayn continued to get back on his feet throughout the matchup, refusing to back down from the seemingly indestructible Strowman. How will the Underdog from the Underground respond to his crushing defeat? And given the damage Strowman inflicted, will the up-and-coming Zayn ever be able to step back between the ropes again? Check back with WWE.com for further updates on Zayn’s condition.