WWE Hall Of Fame Ticket On Sale Date Changed, Update On Deonna Purrazzo At This Weekend’s Impact Wrestling Tapings

Deonna Purrazzo

Last week, Squared Circle Sirens reported Deonna Purrazzo was scheduled to wrestle at this week’s TNA Impact Wrestling television tapings.

Purrazzo, who appeared the last two weeks on WWE TV as ‘La Luchadora’, did appear for TNA this weekend, working a match at Saturday night’s tapings in a match against Brooke Tessmacher, who also made her return to the company.

WWE Hall Of Fame

A pre-sale for 2017 WWE Hall Of Fame tickets was originally scheduled to start this week, but it has been bumped back and will now start a week later on Wednesday, January 18th. The pre-sale end Thursday night, with the public sale now starting Friday the 20th.

