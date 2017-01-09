Early WWE Royal Rumble Betting Odds For Winner, Surprise Appearances, Ethan Page Reads Mean Tweets (Video)

WWE Royal Rumble According to Sports Betting Experts, the following odds are being reported for the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The odds for outright winner and most eliminations and other popular prop bets are below: Outright Winner The Undertaker: 7/4

Chris Jericho: 5/1

Randy Orton: 6/1

Braun Strowman: 7/1

Finn Balor: 8/1 Most Eliminations Braun Strowman: 1/1

Brock Lesnar: 9/2

Baron Corbin: 5/1

Goldberg: 6/1

Roman Reigns: 6/1 Proposition Specials Will John Cena Turn Heel? Yes: 10/13

No: 11/10 Will Shinsuke Nakamura be a contestant in the Royal Rumble? Yes: 5/7

No: 6/5 Will Samoa Joe be a contestant in the Royal Rumble? Yes: 10/17

No: 3/2 Will Kenny Omega appear on the show in an official capacity? Yes: 5/1

No: 1/7 Will Kenny Omega be a contestant in the Royal Rumble? Yes: 13/2

No: 4/47 Will Shawn Michaels be a contestant in the Royal Rumble? Yes: 6/1

No: 1/12 Will there be a female contestant in the Royal Rumble? Yes: 6/1

