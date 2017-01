WWE

WWE will air a WWE United Kingdom Championship preview show tonight on WWE Network, immediately following WWE RAW.

Drew Brees

As seen on tonight’s show, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is in attendance at tonight’s RAW at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.







House Of Glory

New York City based promotion House of Glory announced the following match, featuring a ‘first-time ever’ matchup between Alberto El Patron and Low Ki: