Shawn Michaels Hits Rusev w/ Sweet Chin Music, Ariya Daivari Reacts To Jack Gallagher’s Offer (Videos)

The above video features highlights from tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, featuring the return of Shawn Michaels.

Michaels was promoting his new film “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” when Rusev interrupted him, and the whole thing led to a match between Big Cass and Jinder Mahal. Michaels said he would remain at ringside in Cass’ corner, and hit Rusev with Sweet Chin Music after Rusev took a cheap shot on Cass.

The following video features Ariya Daivari responding to Jack Gallagher’s challenge for tomorrow night’s episode of 205 Live: