The Undertaker Returns To WWE RAW, Confirms Royal Rumble Status

The Undertaker returned to WWE RAW tonight and confirmed he would enter the 2017 Royal Rumble match.

Taker made an appearance after WWE teased a ‘possible’ appearance, and Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley were searching for him throughout the night.

Taker showed up and said no one will control him or tell him where to go, then he addresses returning tonight to New Orleans, where the streak ended at Wrestlemania 30. He says he dug 29 holes for 29 bodies, and after he wins, he will return to the main event of Wrestlemania. Taker concludes by saying if anyone stands in his way, they will rest… in… peace.

Undertaker joins Seth Rollins, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, and Baron Corbin on the list of confirmed entrants for the Rumble match.