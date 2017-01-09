Brock Lesnar Featured On Air At NHL Game (Video), Interesting Royal Rumble Stat, Edge Reflects On His 2010 Rumble Return

Brock Lesnar

Thanks to Chris Curry for the following:

Brock Lesnar was in attendance at tonight’s Winnipeg Jets hockey game with his family. Lesnar was featured on the big screen pumping up the crowd, and said his kids are involved in hockey and they have taken to hockey since moving to Canada.

Lesnar was also presented with an honorary Heritage jersey; you can watch a clip of his appearance that the Jets posted below. The Jets played the Calgary Flames tonight:

Royal Rumble

Wrestledelphia’s John Corrigan noted that the 2017 Royal Rumble match will mark the first time in history that Goldberg and The Undertaker will be in the same match.

Edge

The following video features Edge commenting on his memorable Royal Rumble return in 2010: