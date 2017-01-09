Wrestlemania 34 Logo Revealed (Photo), Rich Swann Returns To Action, More Confirmed For 205 Live Tomorrow

Wrestlemania 34

Earlier today WWE confirmed Wrestlemania 34 would take place in New Orleans, Louisiana in 2018. RAW featured a hype video of the announcement, and the new logo was revealed at the end of the video.

The logo, seen below, is purple, green and gold (New Orleans / Mardi Gras colors) and features a stylized fleur-de-lis in the background, somewhat similar to the Wrestlemania XXX logo, although this one continues the trend since Wrestlemania 31 where no Roman or modern numbers are in the logo:

205 Live

It was confirmed that Rich Swann will return to action tomorrow on 205 Live when he faces Tony Nese. One other match was confirmed for tomorrow’s show, as Noam Dar will face off with Cedric Alexander.

