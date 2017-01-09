Wrestlezone Year-End Awards: Best On The Mic 2016

In December we collected over 30,000 votes for each of nine categories from our readers, to determine the nominees for the 2016 Wrestlezone Year-End Awards. The top voted names from each category were then sent to a panel of hand-picked judges from all around the world, with centuries of combined wrestling knowledge and analysis. Thank you to all our awesome readers and panelists who voted in this year’s polls!

Last week we unveiled the winners of the fan vote for this year’s awards, and you can check that out at this link.

2016 Award Winners:

This year several stars elevated their game on the microphone. Veteran Chris Jericho reinvigorated his career his infamous “List”, Matt Hardy got broken and completely reinvented himself, while Eli Drake and Drew Galloway settled into highly entertaining spots on Impact Wrestling.

Here are the results:

Winner: Chris Jericho – 35.9%