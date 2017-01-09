Brock Lesnar’s WWE RAW Return Confirmed, Preview For Corbin vs Cena, More On This Week’s Smackdown (Video)

Brock Lesnar

WWE confirmed Brock Lesnar will return to WWE RAW next week; this will be Lesnar’s first appearance on RAW since he lost to Goldberg at WWE Survivor Series.

Lesnar is also being advertised locally in Cleveland to appear on the January 23rd episode of WWE RAW; both appearances will be to hype his appearance in the Royal Rumble match.

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video is a preview for tomorrow night’s episode of Smackdown, featuring John Cena versus Baron Corbin, and The Wyatt Family challenging American Alpha for the Tag Team Championship: