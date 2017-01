WWE UK Title Tournament Preview

WWE has released the following preview for the UK Championship tournament beginning this Saturday:

The historic @WWEUKCT is LIVE on @WWENetwork THIS SATURDAY and SUNDAY! Who will be crowned the first @WWE United Kingdom Champion? pic.twitter.com/UuL5tiQZG6 — WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2017

Latest Vignette for Emmalina’s WWE Return

WWE has released the following video, featuring a special look at Shawn Michaels in “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone”, being released in theaters on January 20th:

A Special Look at HBK in “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone”

Below is the latest video hyping the return of WWE star Emmalina: