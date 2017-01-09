New United States Champion Crowned On WWE RAW, Did You Enjoy This Week’s Episode Of RAW?

Drink It In!

Chris Jericho is the new WWE United States Champion after he and Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns in a handicap match in the main event of tonight’s episode of RAW.

Jericho got the pin on Reigns, earning the title for the first time in his career. Reigns’ run as champion ends at 106 days, after winning the title at WWE Night of Champions on September 25th 2016.

Related: WWE Raw Results (1/9): New Champion Crowned, HBK Returns, Undertaker In The Royal Rumble?

WWE RAW

Tonight’s show featured the return of Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Chris Jericho winning the United States Championship and much more. We ask you: did you enjoy this week’s show?