Undertaker Hits Two Chokeslams After WWE Raw Goes Off the Air (Photo & Video), Sasha Banks Responds To Stephanie’s ‘Boss’ Comments

WWE RAW

Thanks to Wrestle Reed for the following:

The post-show dark segment after tonight’s episode of WWE RAW saw The Undertaker come out to confront WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and new United States Champion Chris Jericho.

Undertaker faced off with the pair before delivering chokeslams to each one to close the night; you can see a photo of the confrontation and the chokeslam on Owens below:

Sasha Banks

Following their interaction on WWE RAW tonight, Sasha Banks posted the following Tweet in response to Stephanie McMahon’s comments: