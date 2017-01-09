Brock Lesnar On Being A ‘Hockey Dad’, Jets Connections, The Ascension’s Tribute To Drax Shadow, New Internet Title Defense For Cody Rhodes

“Not too long after I was announced, he scored, so thanks Buff!”@BrockLesnar joined JetsTV for a quick interview at tonight’s game! pic.twitter.com/WUeH6rj2fL — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 10, 2017

Brock Lesnar

As noted, Brock Lesnar was in attendance at tonight’s Winnipeg Jets hockey game with his family.

The Jets posted more footage with Lesnar, featuring a short interview (seen above) with Lesnar talking about his family being Jets fans. Lesnar also talks about being a ‘hockey dad’ and seeing his kids playing the sport, and being a ‘good luck charm’ for Jets alternate captain Dustin Dyfuglien, who is also originally from Minnesota.

Related: Brock Lesnar Featured On Air At NHL Game (Video), Interesting Royal Rumble Stat, Edge Reflects On His 2010 Rumble Return

Drax Shadow

Viktor of The Ascension posted the following photo of his face paint, which paid tribute to WWE fan Elijah Mainville, aka “Drax Shadow”, who passed away earlier today:

Related: Elijah Mainville (aka Drax Shadow) Passes Away

Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes will be defending the WhatCulture Pro Wrestling Internet Championship at WrestlePro’s upcoming event at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey.

Rhodes will defend against Ring Of Honor Top Prospect winner Lio Rush and WrestlePro’s “Croation Sensation” Mario Bokara.