Will Shawn Michaels Enter the Royal Rumble? (Video), Chris Jericho Becomes Grand Slam Champion, WrestleMania 34 Promo Video

Chris Jericho Becomes Grand Slam Champion

Following his United States Title win on Raw tonight, Chris Jericho is now the 7th Superstar to hold the US Title, the Intercontinental Title, a Tag Team Title and the WWE Title in his career. Other Grand Slam Champions (in the current format) include Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero, Edge, Big Show, The Miz and Daniel Bryan.

Shawn Michaels On If He Will Enter the Royal Rumble

The following is tonight’s WWE Raw Fallout video, featuring Shawn Michaels reacting to his return on Raw tonight. During the interview, Michaels is asked if we will see him in the Royal Rumble match, and HBK says while it’s always nice to come back to visit Raw, he wants to show fans how to stay retired:

WrestleMania 34 Promo Video

WWE has released the following video, hyping the official announcement that WrestleMania 34 will take place in New Orleans: