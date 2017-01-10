Meet Finn Balor’s Protege Jordan Devlin (Video), Latest Episode Of James Ellsworth’s Chin-locked

Meet Finn Balor’s Protege Jordan Devlin

WWE has released the above video taking a look at the man being billed as Finn Balor’s protege for the WWE UK Championship Tournament Jordan Devlin.

Related: Pete Dunne and Trent Seven Comment On WWE UK Title, Meeting Triple H, What The Tournament Does For UK Wrestlers

Latest Episode Of James Ellsworth’s Chin-locked

WWE Superstar James Ellsworth has released the latest episode of his Chin-locked short video series to his Twitter page. This episode features fellow Superstars Breezango and can be viewed in the embedded player below: