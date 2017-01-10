Brie Bella has uploaded the above video to The Bella Twins YouTube channel featuring her husband Daniel Bryan taking fans inside his pea garden.

PWInsider.com is reporting the following regarding an upcoming one day XFL Hall of Fame:

A one-day exhibition of the XFL Hall of Fame, celebrating the lone season of the winter football league owned and operated by WWE will take place this Saturday 1/14 in New York City at the Helen Mills Event Space and Theater in Chelsea, featuring memorabilia and mementos from the league as well as special appearances from former XFL players. The HOF will be free to visit.

The Hall of Fame is designed to help promote the ESPN 30 For 30 documentary “This Was The XFL”, which will debut on 2/2 over Super Bowl weekend and is said to feature the revelation that Vince McMahon has had early discussions with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about the idea of creating a new “minor league” football league.

Promotional material for the documentary provides some background, noting, “A bold challenge, a fearless experiment and ultimately, a spectacular failure. In 2001, sports entertainment titans Dick Ebersol and Vince McMahon launched the XFL. It was hardly the first time a league had tried to compete with the NFL, but the brash audacity of the bid, combined with the personalities and charisma of Ebersol and McMahon and the marketing behemoths of their respective companies — NBC and WWE — captured headlines and a sense of undeniable anticipation about what was to come. “This Was the XFL,” directed by Ebersol’s son Charlie, tells that story in fascinating, candid, and often rollicking fashion. Bringing together a cast of characters ranging from the boardrooms of General Electric to the practice fields of Las Vegas, the film is the tale of — yes — all that went wrong, but also, how the XFL ended up redefining the way professional team sports are broadcast today. And at the center of it all – a decades long friendship between one of the most significant television executives in media history and the one-of-a-kind pro wrestling impresario. “This Was the XFL” will explore how Ebersol and McMahon brought the XFL to life, and why they had to let it go. ”

Among those interviewed for the film are Vince McMahon, Dick Ebersol, Jesse Ventura, Sports Illustrated’s Peter King, Bob Costas, longtime WWE exec Basil S. Devito and a number of former XFL players.

Meanwhile, WWE recently filed a new trademark on the XFL letters, so it’s possible they intend to use them in some fashion down the line.