John Cena Back On The Today Show This Morning, TNA Resuming TV Tapings Tonight At Universal Studios

John Cena Back On The Today Show This Morning

WWE Superstar John Cena has posted the following to his official Twitter account noting that he was appearing on The Today Show this morning before heading off to appear at Smackdown Live tonight:

TNA Resuming TV Tapings Tonight At Universal Studios

TNA will resume filming episodes of Impact Wrestling and Xplosion tonight at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL.

They will continue filming Wednesday and Thursday eventing.

