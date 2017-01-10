Backstage News on Paige’s Injury Recovery and When She is Expected to Return to the Ring

According to PWInsider.com, injured WWE star Paige is not expected to return to the ring in time for WrestleMania 33, following neck surgery back in October. Furthermore, one WWE source believes Paige will not be back in the ring until the summer of this year. As we noted last week, Paige was backstage at Raw in Tampa to meet with WWE officials on the status of her injury. As of now word is WWE officials are treating the injury as a “touch and go” situation, and do not want her taking any bumps until her neck is fully healed.