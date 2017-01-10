Backstage News on Top Ring of Honor Talents Likely Heading to WWE, Which Talents Are Expected to Remain with ROH?

As we noted last week, just days before Wrestle Kingdom 11, then-Ring of Honor Champion Kyle O’Reilly turned down a new contract offer from ROH officials. O’Reilly then lost the ROH Title to Adam Cole at Wrestle Kingdom, and according to the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer, O’Reilly is likely headed to WWE. ROH officials also expect Ray Rowe to be heading to WWE.

Jay Lethal recently revealed in an interview with ComicBook.com that he recently signed a new deal with ROH so he will not be heading to WWE. Additionally, Dave Meltzer reports Bobby Fish, Hangman Page and Christopher Daniels also signed new contracts with ROH, with Fish actually turning down an offer from WWE.

With regards to current ROH Champion Adam Cole, it is believed he will eventually end up signing with WWE, but due to his ROH contract status he is unable to negotiate with the company until May 1st.