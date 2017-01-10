Shawn Michaels on His Raw Return, Rusev Has a Problem with Jericho’s Title Win, Do You Think Undertaker Could Win the Royal Rumble?

Do You Think Undertaker Could Win the Royal Rumble? Following his return on WWE Raw last night and announcement that he will be in the Royal Rumble match, WZ wants to know if you think The Undertaker could win this year’s big match. Vote in the poll below and sound off with your opinions in the comment section! Do you think The Undertaker has a chance to win the 2017 #WWE#RoyalRumble match? — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) January 10, 2017 Shawn Michaels on His Raw Return Following his return on WWE Raw last night, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels Tweeted the reaction below: Thanks #RAW NOLA, I had a lot of fun tonight! Great seeing everybody…don’t forget Jan.20 !!! @GavinStoneMovie in a theatre near you!! — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) January 10, 2017 Rusev Has a Problem with Jericho’s Title Win WWE star Rusev Tweeted the following reaction to Chris Jericho winning the U.S. Title on WWE Raw last night: Big congrats to Jericho. after 17000 matches against Roman he finally won the us championship. Not like anybody else had a chance. — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) January 10, 2017