Shawn Michaels on His Raw Return, Rusev Has a Problem with Jericho’s Title Win, Do You Think Undertaker Could Win the Royal Rumble?

|
Do You Think Undertaker Could Win the Royal Rumble?
Following his return on WWE Raw last night and announcement that he will be in the Royal Rumble match, WZ wants to know if you think The Undertaker could win this year’s big match. Vote in the poll below and sound off with your opinions in the comment section!
Shawn Michaels on His Raw Return
Following his return on WWE Raw last night, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels Tweeted the reaction below:
Rusev Has a Problem with Jericho’s Title Win
WWE star Rusev Tweeted the following reaction to Chris Jericho winning the U.S. Title on WWE Raw last night: