News for Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live and 205 Live; Corbin vs Cena, Tag Title Match, Swann vs Nese, Alexander vs Dar, WZ Live Coverage

Tonight, WWE will broadcast this week’s editions of WWE Smackdown Live and 205 Live from the Raising Cane River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Announced for tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live is Baron Corbin vs. John Cena, Natalya vs. Nikki Bella and The Wyatt Family vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha in a Tag Team Title Match.

Announced for WWE 205 Live is WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann vs. Tony Nese, Cedric Alexander vs. Noam Dar and a parley with Jack Gallagher and Ariya Daivari.

WWE.com is hyping the following story line points for tonight’s WWE Smackdown, and be sure to join us tonight at 8pm for complete event coverage followed by 205 Live coverage immediately after!

-Will Corbin wreak havoc on the Cenation?

-The Wyatt Family look to take back the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

-Nikki Bella stands ready to play with the Queen of Harts

-Beware of an angry Ziggler

-Who is the mysterious La Luchadora?