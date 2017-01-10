News on the Future of “Bring it to the Table” WWE Network Show, WWE Raw Top 10 Video, WWE Hall of Fame Ticket Pre-Sale Pushed Back

WWE Hall of Fame Ticket Pre-Sale Pushed Back

The Ticketmaster pre-sale for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony from Orlando has been pushed back from this week to next week, Wednesday, January 18th. The official on-sale date for the event is now Friday, January 20th.

News on the Future of “Bring it to the Table” Network Show

According to PWInsider.com, despite generally positive feedback for the debut episode of “Bring it to the Table” featuring Pete Rosenberg, Paul Heyman and JBL, WWE has not produced any other episodes of the show.

WWE Raw Top 10 Video

Below is this week’s WWE Raw top 10 video: